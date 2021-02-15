In the heartfelt comedy June Again, a twist of fate gives family matriarch June (Noni Hazlehurst) a reprieve from a debilitating illness. Much to their amazement, June re-enters the lives of her adult children, Ginny (Claudia Karvan) and Devon (Stephen Curry), and learns that ‘things haven’t gone according to plan’. With limited time but plenty of pluck, she sets about trying to put everything, and everyone, back on track. When her meddling backfires, June sets out on a romantic journey of her own and discovers she needs help from the very people she was trying to rescue.

Written and directed by JJ Winlove, June Again is a Ticket to Ride production, from producers Jamie Hilton, Michael Pontion and Drew Bailey.

The film will be released theatrically via Studiocanal May 6.