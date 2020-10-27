Kitty Flanagan.

Production is underway on Kitty Flanagan’s six-part comedy Fisk (previously Entitled) for the ABC in Melbourne.

Flanagan stars as Helen Tudor-Fisk, a contract lawyer who is forced to take a job at a shabby suburban law firm specialising in wills and probate. The “fast-paced workplace sitcom” will also star Julia Zemiro, Marty Sheargold, Aaron Chen and Glenn Butcher, diving in to the everyday world of inheritances and squabbling relatives.

One of Porchlight Films’ final productions, the series is produced by Vincent Sheehan and co-directed and written by Flanagan with Penny Flanagan. Tom Peterson also directs. EPs are Greg Sitch, Liz Watts and Anita Sheehan, with ABC head of comedy Todd Abbott and Brett Sleigh.

Flanagan says: “This is the dream. My own show with all my favourite people both in front of the camera and behind it too. I’m thrilled to be making this in Melbourne for the ABC. We have such amazing, creative people in Australia, the more local content we can turn out, the better.”

Abbott says: “Kitty Flanagan is, quite simply, one of the funniest humans alive, and a show created by and starring her is long overdue. Every page of these scripts is laugh-out-loud funny, and the cast and crew that she’s pulled together guarantee this series is going to be a ripper. What a treat for all of us.”

Fisk will air on ABC TV and iview in 2021.