In Fremantle’s four-part drama Lie With Me, produced for Network 10 and Channel 5, a British woman Anna and her Australian husband Jake move back to Melbourne with their two small children. With Anna resuming her career, they hire a young live-in nanny to help. But local girl Becky is anything but the innocent stranger she pretends to be.

Starring Brett Tucker, Charlie Brooks and Phoebe Roberts, Lie With Me is a story of deception, following your instincts and what lengths you would go to in order to protect the ones you love.

Lie With Me is created by Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison, and is directed by Scott Major. Writers include Herbison, Anthony Ellis, and Margaret Wilson.

Premieres August 19 8.30pm on 10 And 10 Play.