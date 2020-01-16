Linda Ujuk joins Kojo Entertainment

Linda Ujuk.

Kojo has hired Linda Ujuk to run its development and production arm Kojo Entertainment, leading both Australian and international production operations.

Advertisement

Kojo Entertainment recently formed a new joint venture with Greg Silverman’s US-based Stampede Ventures, aimed at developing a range of internationally marketable features and TV projects based on Australian IP, to be fully produced locally with Australian creatives. The company has also paired with Goalpost Pictures on Top End Wedding, as well as producer Lisa Shaunessy on the upcoming feature film 2067 with producer Lisa Shaunessy and series First Day with Kirsty Stark, and is currently developing several projects with other producing partners as well as independent productions.

Ujuk, who started on January 6 and will be based in Kojo’s Sydney office, succeeds Kate Croser who departed last September to head the South Australian Film Corp.

Ujuk was most recently scripted supervising producer for Seven Studios, where she part of the senior executive team. There, she helped to established the Scripted Originals division, including acquiring IP, script development, packaging, financing, production, and developing the strategic direction, management and execution of a diverse slate of projects for both local and global platforms. Her recent credits include Secret Bridesmaids Business, Between Two Worlds, and Fam Time. Ujuk also played a role in securing Amazon’s first Australian original drama commission Back to the Rafters.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join KOJO Entertainment and honoured to lead this exciting next phase of growth for the company’s scripted ambitions through its acquisition of and investment in IP, local producing partnerships and the international KOJO Stampede Alliance, which is a game-changing opportunity. Across all genres, we’ll be collaborating with Australia’s best storytellers to produce ambitious, bold and surprising stories with irresistible characters that will captivate audiences globally. We’ll also be actively developing the next generation of Australian voices and talent,” said Ujuk.

Kojo Group managing director Dale Roberts said: “We are excited to have Linda join the KOJO team. Over several months we conducted an extensive search for this role with a focus on finding someone who embraced our values and shared our vision for collaboration, partnerships and creating Australian stories for global markets.

“There is huge potential for the production sector given the enormous amount of content the world is consuming, however, it is vital that companies work together and play to each other’s strengths. This approach aligned with Linda’s vision to work with partners and creative talent in Australia and Internationally.”

.