Lingo Pictures’ ‘Lambs of God’ sells to Topic for North America

‘Lambs of God’.

First Look Media’s streaming service Topic has acquired the North American rights to Lingo Pictures’ Lambs of God, setting a release date of May 7.

Advertisement

The four-part series, which won nine AACTA Awards, sees Essie Davis, Jessica Barden and Ann Dowd star as three Catholic nuns, the last sisters of the Order of St. Agnes, who live alone and forgotten in a rundown monastery on a remote island. When a young and ambitious priest (Sam Reid) appears, determined to sell the estate, the three women are caught up in a conflict between passion and their beliefs.

John Bell, Damon Herriman and Daniel Henshall also star in the gothic drama, based on Marele Day’s novel and produced by Jason Stephens and Elisa Argenzio, produced/written by Sarah Lambert and directed by Jeffrey Walker.

“Lambs of God is a great example of the type of programming that we at Topic are specifically seeking out to bring to our viewers: provocative, distinctive, and compelling. We’re excited for North American audiences to discover this captivating story,” said Topic GM Ryan Chanatry.

Jennifer Liang, VP of acquisitions at Topic negotiated the deal with NBCUniversal.

Lambs of God has sold to more than 46 territories, including HBO Nordic in Spain, RTL Television in Germany and Switzerland, Norway’s AMedia, Sky New Zealand and South Korea’s Chu.U.

.