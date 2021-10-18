Documentary Lion Spy follows Australian filmmaker Rogue Rubin as she is thrown into action to prevent the extinction of wild lions in Africa. Creating a false identity to portray herself as a “big game photographer and video intern”, Rogue infiltrates the male dominated world of trophy hunters in Africa, putting herself at tremendous personal risk. As she explores clandestine operations, alone with men and guns, amidst the isolated African plains, she realises that if she is found out that she will be killed.

Directed, written and produced by Rubin, with producer David Gross, co-producer and editor by Katie Flaxman, and composer Brett Rosenberg.

Lion Spy will be in cinemas November 24 via Pivot Pictures.