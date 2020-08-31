Lisa Duff joins EQ Media Group

Lisa Duff.

Former Screen Australia senior investment development manager Lisa Duff has joined the Australian operation of the EQ Media Group.

Advertisement

Duff started today as head of production – scripted, working alongside VP scripted Michelle Hardy.

“I’m looking forward to being involved with the making of quality Australian drama and encouraging internationals to choose Australia as their production location of choice,” said Duff, who departed Screen Australia in June after more than five years with the agency.

EQ Media Group CEO Greg Quail and president Jesse Fawcett re-branded their trans-national production company Essential Media and Entertainment after buying the Essential companies in March from the collapsed Kew Media Group.

As IF reported, EQ Media, Beyond Production, Renegade Entertainment and AGC Television are teaming up for Troppo, an Australian crime drama series which Yolanda Ramke (Cargo) adapted from Candice Fox’s novel Crimson Lake.

Thomas Jane (Amazon’s The Expanse) will play an ex-cop who is falsely accused of a disturbing crime, flees to the tropics of Far North Queensland and becomes entangled in a newly formed private investigation agency. Ramke will direct some episodes, with filming due to start next year.

The development slate includes a sci-fi series with UK-based author Jeff Norton, based on one of his books; a drama on the Vietnam War from an unexpected angle, in collaboration with writer/producer Greg Haddrick; and a drama created by Chris Squadrito.

Headed by Brendan Dahill, the company aims to start shooting two scripted series in Australia and New Zealand in early 2021.

.

.