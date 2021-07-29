Co-written with Christos Tsiolkas, Aaron Wilson’s 1970s-set Little Tornadoes depicts a newly-single father’s efforts to weather the turbulence of change – in his life and in the world around him.

Introverted Leo (Mark Leonard Winter) is a steelworker at his small town’s local plant. After his wife abandons him without explanation, leaving him to care for their two young children, he is bereft–barely able to cook a decent meal or keep the household running. So when a recently-arrived Italian colleague suggests that his sister, Maria (Silvia Colloca), act as surrogate homemaker, Leo reluctantly accepts. But can one woman’s warm, nurturing presence fill the void left by another, and can Leo yield to the winds of change?

Producers include Ian Anderson, Katrina Fleming, Christian Pazzaglia, Susan Schmidt and Wilson. Stefan Duscio is the cinematographer, composer Robert Mackenzie, editor Cindy Clarkson and production designer Tim Burgin.

Little Tornadoes makes its world premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival; it is a MIFF Premiere Fund film.