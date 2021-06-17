Writer-director Jonathan Ogilvie’s Lone Wolf takes audiences to a near-future Melbourne marked by state corruption and constant surveillance. There, a group of small-time activists hatch a plan to commit a “victimless atrocity”.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey stars as Winnie, a young woman who, along with her brother Stevie (Chris Bunton), ends up being caught-up in a web of intrigue involving a bomb plot, inept anarchists, ambitious police and a corrupt politician.

Hugo Weaving, Stephen Curry and Josh McConville also star.

An adaptation of Joseph Conrad’s 1907 novel ‘The Secret Agent’, Lone Wolf is produced by Mat Govoni and Adam White.