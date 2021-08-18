More than 43 per cent of Australian adults don’t have the necessary literacy skills needed for everyday life. That’s about seven million Australian adults, many of whom are not able to read a text message, to decipher the destination of a train or bus, or to use the internet.

Three-part SBS documentary series Lost for Words, hosted by Jay Laga’aia and produced by Endemol Shine, follows eight people as they undertake an intensive adult-literacy program.

The group is also joined by special guests such as Indigenous chef Mark Olive, author Jackie French and actor, writer and director Marcus Graham during various phases of their journey.

Lost For Words premieres 8.30pm Wednesday September 22 on SBS and SBS On Demand.