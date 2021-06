Jonathan Alley’s Love in Bright Landscapes looks back at The Triffids and the rise and untimely demise of frontman, David McComb.

The feature documentary features interviews with Paul Kelly, triple j’s Richard Kingsmill and the late scholar Niall Lucy, as well as never-before-seen family footage and snippets of newly-discovered writing by McComb.

Producers are Danielle Karalus and Tait Brady.