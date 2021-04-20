Love is in the air this May when Northern Pictures’ Love on the Spectrum returns to the ABC for a second season, telling more stories of people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.

With a few familiar faces, and some new ones, this new season represents an even wider range of people and personalities, showing just how diverse the autism spectrum really is.

Cian O’Clery is the supervising producer and series director, and the series producer Jenni Wilks. Executive producers include Northern Pictures’ Karina Holden, ABC manager of documentaries Stephen Oliver; ABC managing editor factual Richard Huddleston and ABC head of factual and culture Jennifer Collins. Screen Australia and Screen NSW have supported the production.

Narrated by Brooke Satchwell, the five-part original format screens from Tuesday 18 May at 8.30pm on ABC TV and iview.