Luke Bracey joins the cast of Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’

Luke Bracey in ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’ (Photo credit: Hulu)

After starring in Netflix’s Holidate and Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, Luke Bracey has landed a key supporting role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic.

Bracey will play Jerry Schilling, who started out with Presley (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’s Austin Butler) when they were young football buddies in Memphis and became a crucial part of his entourage throughout his career

Schilling also had successful career outside of the so-called ‘Memphis Mafia,’ managing the the Beach Boys, Jerry Lee Lewis and Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie.

The Warner Bros. production is due to start shooting at the Village Roadshow Studios on September 23, six months after it was forced to shut down after Tom Hanks, who plays the King of rock and roll’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, contracted COVID-19.

Written by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, Elvis delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and the enigmatic Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame against the backdrop of the cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Central to that journey is his wife Priscilla Presley played by Olivia DeJonge. Maggie Gyllenhaal plays his mother Gladys with Rufus Sewell as his father Vernon.

The creative team includes DOP Mandy Walker (Mulan, Hidden Figures), Oscar-winning production designer and costume designer Catherine Martin, editors Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond and composer Elliott Wheeler.

Luhrmann is producing alongside Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss. The Queensland government, Screen Queensland and the Producer Offset are supporting the production.

Bracey and Emma Roberts play single people who agree to be each other’s plus-ones for each holiday celebration over the course of a year in Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy Holidate, directed by John Whitesell and produced by McG’s Wonderland Productions.

In Hulu’s drama Little Fires Everywhere, based on the 2017 novel by Celeste Ng, he was cast as Jamie Caplan, college boyfriend of AnnaSophia Robb’s Elena.

His credits include Violet, an indie US drama directed by Justine Bateman, opposite Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux, Hacksaw Ridge, The Best of Me and Point Break. He is repped by CAA, Fourward Management and Mark Morrissey in Australia.

