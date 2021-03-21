Luke Eve’s romantic drama I Met a Girl will be released as a Netflix Original film in Australia and New Zealand next month after being acquired by the streamer.

Scripted Glen Dolman, the plot follows Devon, a 20-something aspiring musician with schizophrenia, who relies on his older brother Nick to get by. On a downward spiral, Devon is saved by Lucy – a mysterious girl who is just as impulsive and romantic as he is.

When she vanishes, leaving him with a note to ‘meet me in Sydney,’ he sets out on a cross-country journey to find the girl of his dreams… who may just be in his head.

The cast includes Brenton Thwaites, Lily Sullivan, Joel Jackson, Zahra Newman, and Peter Rowsthorn.

I Met a Girl was produced by Adam Dolman and co-produced by Melissa Kelly and Ryan Hodgson, with Timothy White, Tait Brady, Roger Savage, James Norrie, and Bob Portal serving as executive producers alongside Eve and Thwaites.

Developed through Monsoon Pictures, in conjunction with Factor 30 Films, the production had investment from Screen Australia, in association with Screenwest and Lotterywest.

It was financed with support from Screen NSW and Soundfirm.

Gravitas Ventures launched the film in the US as a Premium VOD release in September last year, which was followed a month later by VOD on a dozen digital platforms.

The film was originally due for theatrical release in 2020 in Australia via Label Distribution, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Dolman said there had already been “heartfelt, personal” early reactions from around the world to the love story, especially from those with a direct experience of Devon’s condition.

“At a time when many of us have felt fearful and isolated, this film feels like the perfect antidote that celebrates the bonds of family and the power of self-belief while spotlighting a character dealing with a very unpredictable mental health condition in a way that’s rarely been explored,” he said.

“We can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with Devon as much as we did.”

Screen Australia head of content Sally Caplan said it was moving story that’s ultimately about the power of love.

“I Met a Girl is a fresh romantic drama that delves into the complexities of mental illness with heart and humour,” she said.

“This is an impressive feature debut from talented director Luke Eve and with engaging performances from Brenton Thwaites and Lily Sullivan.

“I’m confident it will resonate with viewers across Australia and New Zealand on Netflix.”

Netflix will release I Met a Girl on April 2.