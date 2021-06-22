Amazon’s six-part series Luxe Listings Sydney takes a deep dive into Sydney’s luxury real estate market—one of the most expensive, breathtaking and “competitive” in the world—with top real estate agents, Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis, and Simon Cohen.

Luxe Listings Sydney is executive produced by Eureka Productions’ Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost, Sophia Mogford, John Karabelas and Anastassia Gerakas, along with executive producers Ben Scott and James Kennedy through Kentel.

Luxe Listing Sydney premieres July 9 on Prime Video.