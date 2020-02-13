Madman Entertainment, Curzon and Cinéart launch development fund

‘Parasite.’

Madman Entertainment, the UK’s Curzon and Benelux distributor Cinéart have launched a film development fund.

The $US1.6 million fund aims to support a slate of 16 projects over three years. After that the partners will have the option to roll into a second five-year plan, exit to be replaced by another partner.

The trio will look to coordinate release plans for the supported titles where they option the rights for their respective territories.

The fund will be run out of Curzon’s London office, headed by producer Kristian Brodie, who produced Michael Pearce’s 2017 crime drama Beast.

The initiative stems from the strong relationship between the three companies, which often acquire the same upscale films.

Both Madman and Curzon released Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, which expanded to 101 screens in Australia yesterday after its historic four Oscar wins, bringing the total to $3.08 million.

All three distributed Celine Sciamma’s Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, which grossed $573,000 here last year.

Madman MD Paul Wiegard told Deadline: “We share the same ethos as our partners at Curzon and Cinéart, working to support quality independent cinema from development to exhibition. This exciting new venture will allow us to cultivate existing talent and nurture new extraordinary filmmakers.”

Curzon, which also operates a chain of cinemas, was bought by US company Cohen Media Group at the end of last year.

“We strongly believe there is a gap in the market for a fund which can seamlessly connect projects right through from development to distribution,” said Curzon CEO Philip Knatchbull.

“Co-ordinating release strategies globally will become an increasing priority for the success of independent film and this fund is a key step towards us achieving that. “

