Former Wildbear Entertainment senior production manager Mags Scholes has been appointed head of content at Screen Queensland, replacing Diya Eid.

Scholes brings more than a decade of production experience to the role, having previously delivered content Netflix, Universal, HBO, Discovery, BBC, NHK, Disney, Channel NewsAsia, Channel 5 UK, ITV and MTV among others.

She has also lectured at a variety of tertiary institutions, and is also on the management committee of Dame Changer.

In her new role, she will lead the Screen Queensland’s local production support and talent development initiatives.

Scholes said she was “particularly excited” to begin brainstorming new ideas for programs and assessing applications across games, factual, scripted series, feature films, and shorts.

“I love all forms of screen storytelling and it’s such a privilege to be at a point in my career where I can actively enable the creativity and professional development of emerging and established creatives in my home state,” she said.

“Screen Queensland’s commitment to supporting local producers, creatives and crew, as well as the strides they have made in normalising diversity in the screen industry, was very much a drawcard for me in joining the organisation.”

Having started her career as a researcher at the BBC in the early 1990s, Scholes moved into sound, where she worked for 15 years alongside various Oscar and BAFTA-winning cast and crew before transitioning into production.

In 2017, she relocated to Singapore as head of production for UK factual outfit Make Waves, headed by BAFTA-winning director Sarah Macdonald and previous CEO of BBC World News Sian Kevill.

Her career has also included stints in production management at ABC, NITV and SBS, while in her previous role, she was responsible for overseeing Screen Queensland-supported productions such as Demolition Down Under for Network 10, as well as feature documentaries Brock Over the Top, directed by Kriv Stenders, and Hating Peter Tatchell, which was executive produced by Elton John.

Screen Queensland chief creative officer Jo Dillon said Scholes’ experience as a crew member, production executive, educator, and programmer of professional development events and initiatives had given her a “truly 360-degree” view of the industry.

“Her broad skills, knowledge, and contacts developed over decades working in the sector, both in Australia and internationally, will be deeply valuable to our local industry, and we are fortunate to have Mags take the reins as leader of our Content team,” she said.