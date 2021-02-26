Amazon Prime Video’s Making Their Mark, premiering March 12, is a journey into the inner sanctum of AFL in the most challenging year in its history.

Players, coaches and executives across six teams navigate a year like no other, with the seven-part docu-series follows Nic Naitanui (West Coast Eagles ruckman), Stuart Dew (Gold Coast Suns senior coach), Stephen Coniglio (Greater Western Sydney Giants captain), Eddie Betts (Carlton Football Club forward), Rory Sloane (Adelaide Football Club captain) and the senior leadership of the Richmond Football Club (Peggy O’Neal, Brendon Gale and Damien Hardwick) as they pursue the ultimate goal of an AFL Grand Final victory.

Making Their Mark is produced by JAM TV Australia with executive producers Luke Tunnecliffe, Cos Cardone and Michael Venables in conjunction with Australian Football League (AFL) and Den of Martians. The docu-series is directed and executive produced by Gil Marsden (The Gymkhana Files).