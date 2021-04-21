A new ABC series will explore attempts to tackle racism among primary school children in Western Sydney.

Hosted by Marc Fennell, The School That Tried to End Racism follows a team of educators and psychologists as they endeavor to reverse the racial bias in a multicultural class of 10 to 11-year-old children.

The three-part series is being produced by Screentime Australia, with production investment from Screen Australia.

Fennell described the series as “one of the most important things” he had ever been a part of.

“It’s about solutions,” he said.

“Too often, conversations about race in Australia get derailed by accusations, offense, and defensiveness.

“This programme is about honesty and tangible, inclusive change.

“These big-hearted students, teachers, and families have taught me so much about what Australia could be.”

ABC managing editor for factual Richard Huddleston,expected the series to “start conversations, create change and inspire audiences of all ages”.

“This is such a timely series, and my thanks go out to everyone from the school and its community who should be really proud of what they have achieved,” he said.

Screentime Australia executive producer Deborah Spinocchia said it was a “truly humbling experience” to work with students, teachers and parents in the series.

“Watching the school programme unfold offered insights into the deep thinking of young students while allowing space for self-reflection and the unsettling discovery of the toll of racism on both young and old,” she said.

The School That Tried To End Racism will air on ABC and ABC iview later this year.