Megan Fox to star in outer space thriller ‘Aurora’

Toby Gibson.

Megan Fox will play an astronaut stationed in outer space who discovers dangerous shock waves in Aurora, a feature scripted by Toby Gibson, Stuart Willis and Pete Bridges.

Belgrade-born Lazar Bodroža is attached to direct the suspense thriller, his second feature following the romantic drama/ sci-fi thriller A.I. Rising.

Arcight Films’ Gary Hamilton, who handled sales rights on A.I. Rising, is pitching Aurora at the European Film Market in Berlin.

The founder of Midnight Snack Productions, Gibson will produce with Arclight, Jordan Gertner (London Fields, Spring Breakers, The Virgin Suicides) and Balkanic Media’s Jonathan English (Ironclad, A Good Woman, A.I. Rising).

Filming is due to start in Serbia in May. The heroine portrayed by Fox (Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, TV’s The New Girl) finds the shock waves are bending time and pushing her into an emotional and psychological struggle with her past and present.

Gibson produced Restoration, the 2016 sci-fi thriller directed and co-written by Willis. Bridges joined the writing team last year.

Gibson has served as a production liaison on numerous Warner Bros. pictures including The LEGO Movie 2, The LEGO Ninjago Movie, The LEGO Batman Movie, Happy Feet Two and Legend Of The Guardians.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have Megan star in the film, a testament to the strength of the project,” Gibson tells IF. “I honestly couldn’t think of anyone more perfect for the role.

“Gary introduced us to Lazar. After seeing A.I. Rising and now working together, it’s clear that he has the right sensibilities, vision and ability to bring this visual and dramatic spectacle to the big screen.

“There’s been an incredible synergy with Lazar and the team from day one, on both a creative and practical level. The film couldn’t be in better hands.”

