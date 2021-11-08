MGM’s International Television Distribution division has further promoted Caroline Edwards to head of distribution for Asia Pacific, after she was already elevated to senior vice president in March 2020.

Effective immediately, Edwards succeeds SVP and managing director Greg Robertson, who is retiring after more than seven years with MGM and 40 years in the industry.

Edwards will report into MGM EVP of International Television Distribution for Asia Pacific and Latin America Matt Vassallo. She will be based in the studio’s Sydney office, and be responsible for the distribution strategy throughout the region including Australia, Japan, Korea and India.

In a joint statement, Vassallo and Chris Ottinger, MGM president of worldwide television distribution and acquisition thanked Robertson for his service.

“We’ve seen first-hand his commitment to growing our international business, and cannot thank him enough for the many significant contributions he has made. We wish Greg the very best in his much-deserved retirement,” they said.

“Asking Caroline to take on this new leadership role was the natural next step in her already stellar tenure at MGM. Her deep knowledge of the ever-changing distribution landscape, and vast relationships make her uniquely qualified to succeed in this role.”

Edwards originally joined MGM in 2003 as the manager of International Television Distribution for the Asia Pacific region. After leaving briefly in 2005 for CBS Paramount, she returned to the studio a year later in July 2006.

“I’m honoured to work at MGM, one of Hollywood’s most iconic film studios, and represent not only its deep library of cinematic and television classics, but also introduce MGM’s incredible slate of new films and series to audiences around the globe,” said Edwards.

“I’m excited to lead the APAC team through this next stage, both by nurturing collaborative deal making with our current clients and by exploring new partnerships throughout the region.”