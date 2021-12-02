The ego is set to land in Victoria next year, with the news that the state will house production on new Robbie Williams biopic, Better Man.

Directed and co-written by Victorian Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film will offer an introspective look into the experiences that shaped Williams, both on and off stage.

The project will claim the Producer Offset, and will also receive support from Film Victoria’s Victorian Screen Incentive.

It is expected to inject up to $107 million into the Victorian economy and create around 2,200 local jobs, including 14 local heads of department, 80 visual effects practitioners, and 220 crew.

The shoot at Docklands Studios Melbourne will also employ 2,700 extras and casuals and create work for an estimated 300 local businesses and service providers.

Gracey said being able to tell Williams’ “beautiful, distinct story” in his home city was a dream come true.

“There is a creative energy that burns across the Melbourne film industry, and I know this movie will thrive here with the support of the Australian government’s Producer Offset and Film Victoria’s incentive program,” he said.

Williams also expressed his enthusiasm for the state as a shooting location.

“I’m so excited I am making this movie in Victoria with my friend Michael Gracey,” he said.

Victorian Creative Industries Minister Danny Pearson said the film was an example of major job-creating productions the state was aiming to attract as part of the $191.5 million, four-year Vicscreen strategy that was announced earlier this year.

“Victoria has a long history of celebrated contributions to the global film industry and Better Man will further showcase our world-class talent, crew, and locations,” he said. Minister said.

“Supported as part of our Vicscreen strategy, this project will create thousands of jobs for Victorians while delivering economic benefits right across the state.”

Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, Paul Fletcher, said the production cemented Victoria’s reputation as a hub for exceptional filmmaking.

“The decision to film Better Man in Victoria is a great testament to the enduring status of Australia as a destination for large-scale film productions as a result of our talented creatives, skilled crews, and exceptional facilities,” he said.

Production is set to commence early next year.