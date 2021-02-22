Brisbane creative Michiru Encinas will be supported to study a degree in costume design at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), as the inaugural recipient of the institute’s YouTube Scholarship.

Last year YouTube committed $130,500 (or $USD100,000) to fund three scholarships to NIDA over three years, supporting students from backgrounds unrepresented in stage and screen.

Only six students are accepted into NIDA’s Bachelor of Fine Arts (Costume) degree each year, making it even more competitive than its iconic acting degree.

“Michiru came across as a resourceful, creative, proactive young person with an understanding that we operate as part of a collaborative artform,” said NIDA’s head of costume Annette Ribbons.

“Her dedication, hard work and unique creative vision were evident as she spoke of her passion and ambition to work in the world of costume. Michiru will thrive because she is open to learning, and has demonstrated creative problem-solving skills with a calm, articulate nature.”

Encinas said: “I’m incredibly grateful to YouTube for awarding me this very generous scholarship.

“I think if you bring together a variety of people with different backgrounds, cultures or perspectives, it can provide an opportunity to create richer, more diverse and more exciting productions.

“Not only will the YouTube Scholarship help me financially, but it also encourages and inspires me to work hard at NIDA, and contribute to an industry that is hopefully more diverse and vibrant in the future.

“My mum is Japanese and my dad is Mexican, and I was born here in Australia. Growing up amongst different cultures has helped me to be appreciative of diversity and to have an open mind. I look forward to bringing that cultural awareness to my studies at NIDA.”