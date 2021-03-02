Stan boss Mike Sneesby has been appointed the new CEO of Nine, succeeding Hugh Marks.

Sneesby, who had been considered a frontrunner for the role since Mark’s resignation last year, will begin effective April 1.

Announcing his appointment, Nine chairman Peter Costello said: “We are pleased to make such a significant appointment.

“Under Mike’s leadership, Nine will be able to maintain the strong momentum it has built in audience, subscribers, content, revenue and earnings. Mike is well placed to continue to drive Nine’s transformation as a digitally led business which is actively adapting to meet the contemporary media consumption habits of Australians.”

Sneesby has been the CEO of Stan since its launch in 2015, and prior to that headed Microsoft/Nine ecommerce venture, Cudo, until its sale in 2013.

The exec also set up Dubai’s IPTV while working for Saudi Telecom/Astra Malaysia joint venture lntigral and has held senior roles at Ninemsn and Optus.

Sneesby said: “I am honoured to be entrusted with this important role, to be the custodian for many of Australia’s most important, valuable and iconic media brands. I have worked alongside my colleagues at Nine for many years and I look forwarding to building our future together as we embrace the opportunities presented in the emerging and growing digital future. The Nine family is made up of journalists, technicians, producers and so many dedicated to their craft, it will be the honor of a lifetime to lead them.”

Marks leaves Nine on March 31 after five years, with a legacy that includes steering the Nine-Fairfax merger. Costello also paid to tribute to the executive, noting how he had driven a $1.3 billion “legacy television business” into a $5 billion media company.

“This is a remarkable turn-around and Hugh has my sincere thanks and gratitude for his work. His time as CEO has seen Nine make a number of key strategic decisions, which not only redefined Nine but changed the wider media landscape in Australia.”