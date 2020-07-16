Moira Hogan to lead BritBox Australia

Ahead of its impending launch in Australia later this year, BBC Studios/ITV’s SVOD platform BritBox has appointed Moira Hogan as country manager.

Hogan joins from Network 10, where she was head of content and commercial partnerships, responsible for the delivery of digital content, editorial and commercial partnership strategy for 10 Play. Prior to this, she was general manager of content partnerships at Telstra Media.

Hogan’s new role will see her tasked with leading the BritBox Australia strategy and team. She’ll work closely with the BritBox North America team, where the service launched in 2017, followed by Canada in 2018 and the UK in 2019.

In addition, Richard Hill has been appointed head of launch marketing and PR, joining BritBox from SBS, where he was digital strategy lead.

BritBox will offer audiences an on-demand mix of exclusive and non-exclusive British content, including classic and contemporary box sets.

BBC Studios ANZ general manager Fiona Lang said: ‘Moira has an impressive background in launching and growing digital products, with experience across content, commercial and strategy. She has the ambition and vision to lead this exciting new offering for Australian audiences. With Richard’s industry-leading skills in digital marketing also on board, we are putting in place a formidable team to enable us to take the next step in BritBox’s launch plans.’

ITV group strategic partnership and distribution director Martin Goswami said: ‘Both Moira and Richard’s skill sets and digital expertise perfectly complement our requirements for BritBox Australia, as we look towards establishing the brand as one of Australia’s premium SVOD platforms. We are delighted to welcome both to the team.’

Moira Hogan said: ‘ITV and BBC Studios have created a premium SVOD product in BritBox and I’m excited to lead its launch in Australia. The partners have an unrivalled catalogue of British programmes, with some of the world’s best-known acting and presenting talent, which we’ll be able to offer local audiences, curated and all in one place.’

