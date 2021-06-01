The Monaco Streaming Film Festival is the latest event to honour Australian television mogul Reg Grundy, announcing the establishment of an innovation award in his name.

Created in partnership with Grundy Media, the Reg Grundy Innovation Award is designed to recognise ground-breaking media and technological industry leaders that embody the spirit of the late media icon.

Entrants can be individuals or teams who have made historic contributions to both expand and elevate worldwide entertainment.

It comes after the inaugural AACTA Reg Grundy TV Award was created and presented in Australia last year.

The inaugural Monaco Streaming Film Festival is billed as a hybrid “festival-meets-summit” experience that celebrates the streaming industry’s content, makers, creators, and talent while providing insider knowledge on the film and content production industries.

Taking place from July 3-6, the festival will extend well beyond Monaco’s borders via its own live streaming platform.

Grundy’s widow and RG Capital chairman Joy Chambers-Grundy said she was delighted to partner with the Monaco Streaming Film Festival to launch the honour.

“Reg’s masterful ability to always push beyond limits, and to turn unimaginable dreams into reality was truly exceptional,” she said.

“Reg’s innovative philosophy, ‘be local to be global’, amassed for him international success, opened the door for all others to follow, and saw him pursue his life-long passion of entertaining people in every country around the globe.”

Grundy’s legacy includes the local production of formats such as Sale of the Century, Blankety Blanks, Wheel of Fortune, Family Feud, The Price Is Right and Perfect Match, as well as the creation of drama series Sons & Daughters, Prisoner, and Neighbours.

Reg Grundy Legacy Awards creative director Sharon Wheeler said he was a trailblazer and a visionary like no other.

“If it were not for Reg Grundy, global TV as we all know it today would not exist,” she said.

“He always inspired and celebrated the next generation, and he was always ten miles ahead of the current technology being used at the time.

“He would be so proud to see this award taking place in connection with the Monaco Streaming Film Festival.”

The jury will award the winner at during a ceremony on July 4.