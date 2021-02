New Line Cinema’s Mortal Kombat, inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise, was shot in Adelaide and directed by Australian Simon McQuoid. Producers include fellow Aussie James Wan, Todd Garner, McQuoid and E. Bennett Walsh.

The ensemble cast includes Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano; Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada, Max Huang, Sisi Stringer, Matilda Kimber and Laura Brent.

Mortal Kombat is in cinemas April 15.