Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) will honour George Miller with its Filmmaker Award at the MPSE Golden Reel Awards in April.

The writer, director and producer receives the prize from the US society in recognition of “a career noteworthy for its incredibly broad scope and consistent excellence”.

“George Miller redefined the action genre through his Mad Max films, and he has been just as successful in bringing us such wonderfully different films as The Witches of Eastwick, Lorenzo’s Oil, Babe and Happy Feet,” said MPSE president Mark Lanza.

“He represents the art of filmmaking at its best. We are proud to present him with MPSE’s highest honor.”

Miller called the award “a lovely thing,” adding, “It’s a big pat on the back. I was originally drawn to film through the visual sense, but I learned to recognise sound, emphatically, as integral to the apprehension of the story. I’ve become an utter convert to cinema sound. That’s why this award is so significant to me.”

Past recipients of the MPSE’s Filmmaker Award include Kathryn Bigelow, Guillermo del Toro, Sam Raimi, Darren Aronofsky, George Lucas, Ang Lee, Michael Bay, Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood, Brian Grazer and Gale Anne Hurd.

The 68th MPSE Golden Reel Awards will be held virtually April 16.