‘Mr Inbetween’ renewed for a third season

FX has renewed hitman comedy/drama Mr Inbetween for a third season, due to air locally on Foxtel’s Fox Showcase.

Created, written by and starring Scott Ryan, the Sydney-shot series follows charismatic yet volatile hitman Ray Shoesmith.

Ray “takes care of people” — collecting debts, relieving them of drugs and guns, and often taking care of them on a more permanent basis. Ray demands respect and does not tolerate it when someone disregards his very clear code of ethics.

Ryan won the AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a TV drama for his portrayal of Shoesmith last year. It’s a character he first introduced to the world via 2005 mockumentary The Magician.

Other members of the cast include Brooke Satchwell, Justin Rosniak, Chika Yasumura, Nicholas Cassim and Damon Herriman.

Both season one and two were directed by Nash Edgerton and produced by Michele Bennett for Jungle Entertainment, Blue-Tongue Films and Pariah Productions.

