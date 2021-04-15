FX will not renew Mr Inbetween, confirming that the show’s upcoming third season will be its last.

Created, written by and starring Scott Ryan, the Sydney-shot series follows charismatic yet volatile hitman Ray Shoesmith as he juggles his roles of father, ex-husband, boyfriend, and criminal for hire.

The character was first introduced in Ryan’s 2005 mockumentary The Magician.

Mr Inbetween is directed by The Magician editor and producer Nash Edgerton, and produced by Michele Bennett, who also produced the original film.

In what is to be the final season of the Blue-Tongue Films and Pariah Production series, Ray’s world has contracted.

Household life appears to be just a little totally different as he quietly mourns the lack of Bruce, whereas determining how you can take care of his growing old father, Invoice (Kenny Graham).

As daughter Brittany (Chika Yasumura) grows right into a younger girl, she attracts additional away from Ray and comes nearer to discovering the reality about who he actually is.

Issues appear good with Gary (Justin Rosniak) and Dave (Matt Nable), nevertheless, since severing ties with former boss and confidant Freddy (Damon Herriman), Ray is working freelance and feeling a way of isolation.

With enterprise booming, a brand new reference to prison kingpin Rafael (Jeremy Sims) intensifies Ray’s wrestle and when sparks fly with new colleague Zoe (Emily Barclay), a sudden tragedy makes Ray query each his professional trajectory and his ethics.

The nine-episode third season will premiere on FX in the US Tuesday, May 25, and will screen the following day at 12pm and 8.30pm AEST encore on Foxtel Showcase.