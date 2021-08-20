Hoodlum Entertainment TV series Mummune and feature film Santa Whitebeard have been selected for Dame Changer’s Project to Market Accelerator, offering the teams tailored support to hone their creative concepts over the next two years.

The recipients were selected from a group of 12 teams via the professional women’s collective’s Screen Changer Project Lab (formerly Screen Tank).

Mummune and Santa Whitebeard creatives will work on a detailed plans with industry strategic advisors to get their project to market, including one-on-one mentoring and the opportunity to pitch their project to broadcasters, distributors and sales agents both locally and internationally.

Lucy Barzun Donnelly, the Emmy and Golden Globe winning producer, is consulting with Dame Changer about international markets.

“I am pleased to be continuing my long-standing interest in helping other women succeed in the industry,” she said.

Abhi Jeyakkumar and Cathy Randall.

Santa Whitebeard:

Santa Whitebeard is a “high concept” family/action/event movie that tells Santa Claus’s forgotten origins story – when he was the most feared pirate in the seven seas. In his journey to attain a fabled treasure at the North Pole, he meets an orphan girl who challenges his pirate ways, helping him become the Santa that we all know and love today. Fun, fast paced and original, this fable set in the 1700’s raises questions that ring as true for our times as they did 300 years ago; a belief that goodness and kindness will always prevail. A story for audiences of all ages.

Original screenplay written by Abhi Jeyakkumar and Cathy Randall. Producer Miriam Stein – Tama Films.

Mummune:

In the vein of blended family stories like The Fosters, but with the biting humour of series like Motherland and The Letdown, Mummune is a returnable multi-generational family dramedy that tells the story of four women each at a crossroad – Jasmine, Zara, Sophia and Harriet – as they decide to raise six very different children under the one roof. It’s an ambitious undertaking, and it’s not without challenges – the women must constantly navigate clashes in parenting styles, relationship tensions both inside and outside the house, as well as all the curveballs thrown at them by the kids. Along the way they learn that it doesn’t take a village to raise a child… it takes a Mummune.

Producer Tracey Vieira (Hoodlum Entertainment), writer/director Loani Arman, and Bronwen Noakes, development executive.