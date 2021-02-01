Following selection in BFI Flare in 2020, Australian filmmaker Kelly Walker is set to debut her first feature film, My Fiona, at the Mardi Gras Film Festival on February 23.

Starring Jeanette Maus (Charm City Kings, Your Sister’s Sister) and Corbin Reid (How to Get Away With Murder), My Fiona is a film about loss, love and everything in between.

Following the suicide of her best friend, Jane (Maus) finds purpose in helping her friend’s wife (Reid) with their seven year old son. In doing so, she becomes inadvertently drawn into an intimate relationship bound by grief that’s potentially catastrophic to the healing for all those involved.