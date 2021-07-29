Director and producer Nadia Tass will chair the jury for this year’s CinefestOZ, which had its full line-up announced in Perth yesterday.

The filmmaker will helm voting on the $100,000 CinefestOZ prize, adjudicating in-competition finalists Here Out West, Nitram, River, and The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson.

Tass is among the directors to have their work showcased at the event, with her documentary, Oleg: The Oleg Vidov Story, announced among the Australian premieres in the line-up.

Speaking to IF, she said the festival had always been “invigorating”.

“The event is so elegant, but at the same time it is not empty,” she said.

“There is so much about films that is discussed, both in terms of the creative process and films as pieces of entertainment or communication with an audience.

“They have really thought about how they are going to excite people to come to the event.”

Tass’ appointment coincides with the launch of this year’s full program, which consists of 17 world premieres, four Australian premieres, and 34 WA premieres at more than 35 venues throughout the south west region.

The films making their global debut include Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe’s documentary Girl Like You, Perun Bonser’s immersive feature Star Dreaming, Genna Chanelle Hayes’ drama Akoni, Eric C. Nash’s Love You Like That, and Craig Reucassel’s documentary Big Deal.

‘Ruby’s Choice’.

There is also surf documentary Facing Monsters, which will screen opening night at Margaret River HEART as a world premiere, as well as Michael Budd’s Ruby’s Choice, which explores the humanising story of a grandmother dealing with dementia, whose family re-discover the value of her presence in their lives.

Headlining the Australian premieres is Iggy & Ace, an SBS short-form drama series that explores friendship, addiction, and recovery through the eyes of two queer friends.

Written by AB Morrison, produced by Hannah Ngo, and directed by Monica Zannetti, the project stems from Screen Australia and SBS’s Digital Originals initiative.

In the official selection are Aaron Wilson’s Little Tornadoes, Jonathan Ogilvie’s Lone Wolf, and Tyson Wade Johnston’s Streamline.

Music documentaries are also well represented, with Danny Cohen’s Anonymous Club, Jonathan Alley’s Love In Bright Landscapes, Matthew Walker’s I’m Wanita, and Gracie Otto’s Under the Volcano all chosen for the festival.

‘Under the Volcano’.

In addition to the feature-length and documentary film program, CinefestOZ presenting its short film awards for the second consecutive year, while the Deadly Indigenous Short Film Set is also returning. Other short film initiatives at the festival include Filmmakers of the Future Short Film Set, the Party Mix Short Film Set, and the Rocky Road Short Film Set.

Elsewhere, there will be the return of Cinesnaps, showcasing the short films of middle school and high school students from the South West and Great Southern Region.

Eight films will screen as finalists at the red carpet grand finale event on August 26, in anticipation of one being awarded the 2021 prize.

Complementing the screenings and special events is CinefestOZ’s industry program, which showcases three days of talks, workshops, and networking opportunities.

The festival will conclude with the gala night celebration on August 29, where the award for this year’s screen legend will be announced, alongside the winner of the CinefestOZ Film Prize.

CinefestOZ will be held from August 25-29. Find out more information here.