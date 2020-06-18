Natalie Erika James’ ‘Relic’ to be a Stan Original

‘Relic’.

Stan has swooped on Natalie Erika James’ feature debut Relic, with the film to premiere exclusively on the platform July 10.

The streaming service flagged today that the horror film forms part of series of brand new originals and theatrical releases it will announce over the coming weeks.

Relic marks the third local film to be strapped a Stan Original following Justin Kurzel’s True History of the Kelly Gang and Mairi Cameron’s The Second.

Relic, which bowed at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to strong reviews, tells the story of Edna (Robyn Nevin), an elderly and widowed matriarch who goes missing. Her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) must travel to their remote family home in the Melbourne countryside to find her, and soon after her return, they start to discover a sinister presence haunting the house and taking control of Edna.

James co-wrote the script with Christian White (Clickbait), produced by Carver Films’ Sarah Shaw and Anna McLeish alongside Nine Stories’ Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker.

AGBO Films’ Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Todd Makurath, Wang Zhongjun, Wang Zhonglei and Hu Junyi executive produced.

Relic was financed by Screen Australia and Film Victoria; the second feature backed by Screen Australia’s Gender Matters program to enter production; the first being Ride Like A Girl.

IFC Midnight is due to release Relic in the US on the same day as Stan.

Stan chief content officer Nick Forward said: “Natalie Erika James’ extraordinary film Relic adds to our growing lineup of original productions with the world’s best writers, creative artists and directors. The Australian screen industry has experienced a challenging year, however, we are excited about a fresh lineup of Stan originals that is bigger than ever and working with the Australian production industry as we bounce back stronger than before.”

James said: “I’ve been absolutely thrilled to be working with Stan to share Relic with Australian audiences as a Stan Original Film. Having made the film with an Aussie team in and around Melbourne, it means so much to launch on ‘home turf’ at the same time as our U.S. release.”

Distributor Umbrella Entertainment had originally planned a wide release, and may still do some select theatrical screenings. The Stan deal means the streamer has certain holdbacks.

Stan released Kelly Gang on Australia Day this year after a short 17 day theatrical run via Transmission Films. The reduced window meant the film was not booked by the major chains.

