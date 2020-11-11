The casting directors behind Babyteeth, Measure for Measure, Paper Champions and The True History of the Kelly Gang will square off in the feature film category at the upcoming Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) Awards.

Bert and Amanda LaBonté will host the virtual ceremony on Facebook November 28, recognising casting across all mediums including film, TV, advertising, theatre and online.

In TV drama, the casting directors behind Mystery Road (season 2), The Heights (season 2), Neighbours and Wentworth (Season 8) have each been recognised with nods, while in the running for the TV Miniseries & Telemovie category are those who worked on Deadhouse Dark, Halifax: Retribution, Operation Buffalo and The Secrets She Keeps.

In contention in the TV comedy race are Black Comedy (season 4), How to Stay Married (season 2), The Other Guy (season 2) and Upright.

Leading the nominees overall are Nathan Lloyd and Natalie Jane Harvie with four nods each, while Kirsty McGregor, Stevie Ray, Stephanie Pringle and Alison Fowler have each garnered three.

CGA president David Newman said: “In uniquely trying times, very brave producers have found ways to keep industry practitioners employed and engaged. Casting directors have hugely appreciated all those efforts and been there every step of the way to support that process. The CGA nominations for 2020 represent that persistence and dedication to adapt. We’re immensely proud of the resilience of all the nominees and indeed all members and look forward to celebrating their achievements at our upcoming Awards.”

The actors the guild has dubbed this year’s ‘Rising Stars’ will be presented on the night; recipients are expected to be announced soon.

The full list of nominees include:

Best Casting in A Feature Film

Babyteeth – Kirsty McGregor & Stevie Ray

Measure for Measure – Thea McLeod

Paper Champions – Mel Mackintosh

The True History of the Kelly Gang – Nikki Barrett

Best Casting in a TV Comedy

Black Comedy S4 – Anousha Zarkesh

How To Stay Married S2 – Nick Hamon

The Other Guy S2 – Kirsty McGregor & Gemma Brown

Upright – Nathan Lloyd

Best Casting in a TV Drama

Mystery Road S2 – Anousha Zarkesh

Neighbours – Thea McLeod

The Heights S2 – Annie Murtagh-Monks

Wentworth S8 – Nathan Lloyd

Best Casting in a TV Miniseries & Telemovie

Deadhouse Dark – Stephanie Pringle & Alison Fowler

Halifax: Retribution – Nathan Lloyd

Operation Buffalo – Anousha Zarkesh

The Secrets She Keeps – Amanda Mitchell

Best Casting in a Short Film

Blood Sisters – Stephanie Pringle & Alison Fowler

Giants – Stevie Ray

The End, The Beginning – Stephanie Pringle & Alison Fowler

The Mirror – Daniella Friedman

Achievement in Casting

100% Wolf – Kirsty McGregor

Guy Sebastian ‘Standing With You’ – Daisy Hicks

Holy Holy ‘Maybe You Know’ – Mel Mackintosh

The InBESTigators S2 – Nathan Lloyd

Best Casting in a Theatre Production

Kiss of the Spider Woman – Janine Snape

No Pay? No Way! – Alex Souvlis

The Beauty Queen of Leenane – Alex Souvlis

Torch the Place – Janine Snape

Best Casting in a TVC – Community

ANZ #lovespeech – Natalie Jane Harvie

Commonwealth Bank ‘We can. Together’ – Stevie Ray

GlaxoSmithKline ‘Meningitis B’ – Antonia Murphy

LinkedIn ‘We’re in it together’ – Daniella Friedman

Tourism Australia ‘Matesong’ – Natalie Jane Harvie

Uber Connect ‘Mother’s Day’ – Natalie Jane Harvie

Best Casting in a TVC

Alcohol & Drug Foundation, ‘You haven’t been Drinking Alone’ – Sarah Alekna

Australia Post ‘Spread the Merry’ – Danny Long

Jeep ‘I’m in’ – Joseph Wijangco

Suncorp ‘Make Your House More Home’ – Natalie Jane Harvie

Department of Justice & Community Safety, Victoria ‘Victoria Fires’ – Megan D’Arcy

WorkSafe ‘Manslaughter’ – Amy Mete