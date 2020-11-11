The casting directors behind Babyteeth, Measure for Measure, Paper Champions and The True History of the Kelly Gang will square off in the feature film category at the upcoming Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) Awards.
Bert and Amanda LaBonté will host the virtual ceremony on Facebook November 28, recognising casting across all mediums including film, TV, advertising, theatre and online.
In TV drama, the casting directors behind Mystery Road (season 2), The Heights (season 2), Neighbours and Wentworth (Season 8) have each been recognised with nods, while in the running for the TV Miniseries & Telemovie category are those who worked on Deadhouse Dark, Halifax: Retribution, Operation Buffalo and The Secrets She Keeps.
In contention in the TV comedy race are Black Comedy (season 4), How to Stay Married (season 2), The Other Guy (season 2) and Upright.
Leading the nominees overall are Nathan Lloyd and Natalie Jane Harvie with four nods each, while Kirsty McGregor, Stevie Ray, Stephanie Pringle and Alison Fowler have each garnered three.
CGA president David Newman said: “In uniquely trying times, very brave producers have found ways to keep industry practitioners employed and engaged. Casting directors have hugely appreciated all those efforts and been there every step of the way to support that process. The CGA nominations for 2020 represent that persistence and dedication to adapt. We’re immensely proud of the resilience of all the nominees and indeed all members and look forward to celebrating their achievements at our upcoming Awards.”
The actors the guild has dubbed this year’s ‘Rising Stars’ will be presented on the night; recipients are expected to be announced soon.
The full list of nominees include:
Best Casting in A Feature Film
- Babyteeth – Kirsty McGregor & Stevie Ray
- Measure for Measure – Thea McLeod
- Paper Champions – Mel Mackintosh
- The True History of the Kelly Gang – Nikki Barrett
Best Casting in a TV Comedy
- Black Comedy S4 – Anousha Zarkesh
- How To Stay Married S2 – Nick Hamon
- The Other Guy S2 – Kirsty McGregor & Gemma Brown
- Upright – Nathan Lloyd
Best Casting in a TV Drama
- Mystery Road S2 – Anousha Zarkesh
- Neighbours – Thea McLeod
- The Heights S2 – Annie Murtagh-Monks
- Wentworth S8 – Nathan Lloyd
Best Casting in a TV Miniseries & Telemovie
- Deadhouse Dark – Stephanie Pringle & Alison Fowler
- Halifax: Retribution – Nathan Lloyd
- Operation Buffalo – Anousha Zarkesh
- The Secrets She Keeps – Amanda Mitchell
Best Casting in a Short Film
- Blood Sisters – Stephanie Pringle & Alison Fowler
- Giants – Stevie Ray
- The End, The Beginning – Stephanie Pringle & Alison Fowler
- The Mirror – Daniella Friedman
Achievement in Casting
- 100% Wolf – Kirsty McGregor
- Guy Sebastian ‘Standing With You’ – Daisy Hicks
- Holy Holy ‘Maybe You Know’ – Mel Mackintosh
- The InBESTigators S2 – Nathan Lloyd
Best Casting in a Theatre Production
- Kiss of the Spider Woman – Janine Snape
- No Pay? No Way! – Alex Souvlis
- The Beauty Queen of Leenane – Alex Souvlis
- Torch the Place – Janine Snape
Best Casting in a TVC – Community
- ANZ #lovespeech – Natalie Jane Harvie
- Commonwealth Bank ‘We can. Together’ – Stevie Ray
- GlaxoSmithKline ‘Meningitis B’ – Antonia Murphy
- LinkedIn ‘We’re in it together’ – Daniella Friedman
- Tourism Australia ‘Matesong’ – Natalie Jane Harvie
- Uber Connect ‘Mother’s Day’ – Natalie Jane Harvie
Best Casting in a TVC
- Alcohol & Drug Foundation, ‘You haven’t been Drinking Alone’ – Sarah Alekna
- Australia Post ‘Spread the Merry’ – Danny Long
- Jeep ‘I’m in’ – Joseph Wijangco
- Suncorp ‘Make Your House More Home’ – Natalie Jane Harvie
- Department of Justice & Community Safety, Victoria ‘Victoria Fires’ – Megan D’Arcy
- WorkSafe ‘Manslaughter’ – Amy Mete