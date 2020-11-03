The 1980 NRL State of Origin series will play out on the big screen in a new feature film celebrating the achievements of Indigenous rugby league champ Arthur ‘Artie’ Beetson, The Underdog.

As per the synopsis, will follow politician Ron McAuliffe who, with an election looming and popularity waning, was given “the unenviable task of reversing the fortunes of Queensland’s down-and-out Rugby League team.

“Ron called upon Artie Beetson, Australia’s first Indigenous captain who was in the twilight of his glorious career. Together they navigated corrupt politics and sports bureaucracy to lead a team of underdogs to an unlikely victory in a game that would inspire a generation.”

From Cloudland Pictures, Neil McGregor (The Little Things) will direct and produce, with producer EJ Garrett. The project is in development, with hopes to be in production late 2021 – domestic and international distribution negotiations are currently underway.

David Owen, Todd Atwood and Sam Atwood have written the script, informed by interviews with Origin greats from both Queensland and NSW.

The film has been endorsed by Queensland Rugby League, The Artie Beetson Foundation and former players including Chris Close and Colin Scott.

McGregor said: “Sport and film evoke the triumph of human spirit in a powerful way. The great rivalry of the State of Origin, while it may divide us by a line on the map, it also unites us in a very unique, Australian way. This first Origin game is a crucial event in our country’s sporting and cultural history, and this story needs to be told.”

Producer EJ Garrett said: “As a storyteller, the opportunity to bring the first ever State of Origin game to the big screen is a privilege but also a big responsibility. The history of the State of Origin is an important story that helps to define Queensland and Queenslanders. This film will also promote the game that I love, the greatest game of all, Rugby League.