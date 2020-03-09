Nell Greenwood promoted to AFTRS CEO

Dr Nell Greenwood.

Dr Nell Greenwood has been appointed the CEO of the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS), succeeding Neil Peplow who left the school mid-last year.

Over the past 12 years, Greenwood has worked at AFTRS in various roles, including lecturer, head of screenwriting, course leader Masters and head of programs, and, most recently, director of curriculum and student registrar.

As a screenwriter, Greenwood’s credits include the AFI Award winning False Witness, as well as Pride and Joy, which was nominated for Best TV Film at the 46th Monte Carlo TV Film Festival. She has also worked as head of development for the Irish Film Board, as well as production companies Natural Nylon Entertainment and Element Films. Greenwood holds a PhD from The University of Sydney on creativity and the unconscious in the screen arts classroom.

Announcing Greenwood’s appointment, AFTRS chair Russel Howcroft said: “Dr Greenwood’s leadership will ensure the school is at the forefront of international screen education practice, producing graduates who are agile across multiple platforms, entrepreneurial in the global marketplace and creatively bold. She brings a rare and valuable skill set to the role. She has significant experience in film and television production, having worked at the highest levels in Australian and international production companies, and is passionate about screen education, with a decade in teaching and course development. Nell’s intellectual rigour, creative instincts and meticulous pursuit of educational excellence will enhance AFTRS’ reputation as one of the world’s best film schools.”

Greenwood said: “I am delighted and honoured to be taking on this role. Having worked at the school for the last 12 years, I am very proud of the extraordinary talent we have here – our staff and students – and how much potential the school has to flourish during a time of change and opportunity. Under the previous CEO, Neil Peplow, the school embarked upon a forward-looking commitment to excellence in creative education and I can’t wait to expand and progress the great work he began.”

Peplow departed AFTRS to take up the role of director of international affairs at the British Film Institute. In the interim, his role had been filled by Georgie McLean and Shomal Parekh.

