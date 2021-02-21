Netflix has bolstered its Australian presence with the appointment of Ben Cox as the director of business development.

Based in Sydney, Cox will be responsible for leading Netflix’s new and existing partnerships with a range of Australian companies, including ISPs, subscription television operators, and consumer electronics device manufacturers.

He joins Netflix from ViacomsCBS where he was VP, business development, prior to which he held roles at Nickelodeon, Foxtel, and AUSTAR Entertainment.

Cox, who starts his new role today, says he is looking forward to finding new ways to drive growth for the business.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Netflix team,” he says.

“Since launching in Australia in 2015, Netflix has already built a number of strong partnerships with local companies to deliver effective outcomes for Netflix, partners and subscribers.”

The appointment follows the additions of Nakul Legha and Hannah Pembroke to the ANZ content team led by Que MInh Luu.

Netflix is the only international streamer with a content team on the ground in Australia.