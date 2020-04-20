Netflix expands global hardship fund

Last month Netflix announced it had set up a $US100 million relief fund to support cast and crew who lost their jobs when Netflix-funded productions were shut down or delayed.

Now the streaming giant has boosted the fund to $US150 million, which will cover workers displaced on productions this month.

Netflix has announced country-specific funds to help affected personnel in the UK, Spain, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Mexico, India and Brazil.

There is no word yet on a fund for Australia but that would not be surprising given Netflix’s hefty investments in Matchbox Pictures/Tony Ayres Productions’ Clickbait and Matchbox/Dirty Films’ Stateless and in co-producing or acquiring numerous other Aussie shows.

A source close to the production tells IF that all Clickbait cast and crew were given three weeks pay after filming was halted.

The hardship fund includes $US15 million for third parties and non-profits that offer emergency relief to casts and crews across the globe.

Among the recipients are the BFI in the UK, the Netherlands Film Fund, Italian Film Commission, the Brazilian Institute of Audiovisual Contents, Audiens in France, the Producers Guild of India and the Spanish Film Academy.

