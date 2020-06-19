Netflix hires the ABC’s Que Minh Luu

Que Minh Luu.

Netflix is signalling a bigger commitment to commissioning Australian productions by hiring Que Minh Luu as Director, Local Originals for Australia.

She will join Netflix in mid-July, based in Sydney, after three and a half years as an executive producer at the ABC, working across drama, comedy and digital content.

Her most recent projects include the six-part isolation-themed comedy Retrograde, Frayed, The Heights, Harrow, Content and Diary of an Uber Driver.

“I’m very excited. There are a lot of opportunities and a lot of stories that have not been told yet,” she told IF, indicating she would have more to say after she joins the streamer.

ABC head of scripted production Sally Riley, who hired Que, said: “Que has been an incredibly important member of the ABC scripted team, bringing an energy and determination to her role that has lifted our content to greater heights.

“She is a driver of new and innovative ideas and she will be sorely missed by our team and the ABC.”

Que said: “Sally changed my life when she took me on at the ABC. It has been a privilege to work for her.”

A staunch defender of the ABC, she Tweeted: “In these uncertain times, the ABC will endure. I am a passionate advocate for the ABC and the critical function it performs for the public.

“It’s been a privilege to contribute to, and to confront, issues of diversity and inclusion within the org and the content it makes.”

Before the ABC, she worked in development at Matchbox Pictures where she co-created The Heights with Warren Clarke.

Earlier in her career she worked as a film editor and across radio, podcasting and digital platforms. She advocates for inclusive and diverse representation in the industry both on and off-screen and is a member of the Jesse Cox Audio Fellowship board, named in honour of her late partner, the SPA Screen Forever Advisory board and Screen Australia’s Gender Matters Task Force.

