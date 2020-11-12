Netflix has swooped on Princess Pictures’ Wrong Kind of Black in a global deal.

The four-part, short-form series, nominated for an International Emmy Award, is based on life and stories of DJ and model turned activist Boori Monty Pryor.

Originally commissioned by the ABC, the show, narrated by Pryor, takes audiences across “the cops and the crocs of 1960s Palm Island to blood-spattered dance floors in 1970s Melbourne nightclubs”.

Clarence Ryan plays Monty, a Birra Gubba and Kunggandji man from Townsville working as a DJ in Melbourne, while his brother Paul is played by Aaron McGrath. Lucy Flanagan and Tom E. Lewis star as their parents and Jacek Komen also appears a Russian gangster.

Pryor wrote the scripts with Nick Musgrove, with Catriona McKenzie directing and Andrea Denholm, Kelly West and Melanie Brunt producing.

Initially titled Maybe Today, the series was first funded via Screen Australia and the ABC’s Long Story Short initiative. Youthworx, Film Victoria and Screen Queensland also supported the production. It won the Web Fiction prize at the 2019 Rockie Awards.

Executive producer and Princess Pictures’ managing director Emma Fitzsimons said: “Princess Pictures is extremely proud to have worked with Boori Monty Pryor and his family to bring Boori’s story to the screen. We are now very excited to share it with the world, and what better place to do so than on a global platform such as Netflix.”