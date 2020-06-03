Netflix scoops up global rights to ‘Alien TV’

Netflix has taken the global rights to eOne and POP Family Entertainment’s family series Alien TV.

Commissioned by the Nine Network, the 26 x 30 minute series aimed at 6-to-11 year olds and their families will premiere in Australia on Nine later this month, with Netflix to follow.

Alien TV follows the slapstick misadventures of an extra-terrestrial television news crew as they try to understand the wild, baffling and sometimes ‘just-plain-weird’ life on a newly discovered planet called… Earth. It combines real world imagery with CGI animation, following the news crew as they report back on the mysteries of this strange new world to their curious alien audience.

The series is an Australian/Canadian co-production produced with the financial support of Create NSW. POP Family Entertainment CEO Carmel Travers is the producer, working with writers Bruce Griffiths, Simon Dodd, Cleon Prineas and Charlotte Hamlyn, and director Ian Brown.

“Alien TV is a great example of what international co-productions are all about,” said Travers.

“I am thrilled that through Netflix and Nine, this irreverent comedy will be beamed worldwide giving audiences everywhere a funny look at the world – as ‘aliens’ might see us,” she continued.

eOne president of family brands Olivier Dumont said: “Our new show, Alien TV, takes recognisable situations and transforms them into side-splittingly hilarious visual gags that have an instant and universal appeal for both kids and parents.

“Alien TV demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bringing audiences high-quality, original kids programming on the very best platforms and we really believe it has the potential to be a big hit when it debuts this summer.”

