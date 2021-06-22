One of the first films to go into production in Australia during the pandemic will have its worldwide debut on Netflix next month.

Christine Luby’s romantic comedy This Little Love of Mine be on the streaming service from July 7 following its premiere at the Gold Coast Film Festival in April.

The story follows Laura Price (Saskia Hampele), a successful San Francisco lawyer on the cusp of promotion – a far cry from her childhood growing up on a tropical island with best friends Chip (Liam McIntyre) and Gem (Lynn Gilmartin).

When the firm’s biggest client – Chip’s grandfather – asks Laura to travel to the island and deliver a contract to make Chip his heir, she leaves behind her practice and fiancé Owen, to convince her childhood friend to sign a contract that will make him a billionaire. As Chip and Laura grow closer, she questions whether she’s engaged to the right man or if she belongs back on the island with her childhood sweetheart.

The film, which was shot on location in Palm Cove last year, was written by Georgia Harrison and produced by the Steve Jaggi Company.

Nicely Entertainment handled the worldwide distribution of the movie, with Vanessa Shapiro serving as executive producer.

It’s the latest venture into the romance genre for the Steve Jaggi Company, following 2020’s Romance on the Menu, which reached number 2 on Netflix’s most popular movies list in Australia.

For Luby, who makes her directorial debut, This Little Love of Mine is an opportunity to “uplift and inspire people” while showing off the Far North Queensland region.

“It’s wonderful to be able to share this uplifting love story about following your heart with audiences around the world.

“We shot the film under strict conditions during the pandemic and I know what a tough time this has been for so many people.”

Hampele said she was “over the moon” that the film will reach a global audience.

“We had an incredible team and loved every minute making the film in sparkling Palm Cove,” she said.

“I think that really shows on the screen.”