Season two of family television series Alien TV – a Canadian-Australian co-production between eOne and POP Family Entertainment – will premiere on Netflix globally next month.

Targeted at kids aged 6-11 years, Alien TV follows the slapstick misadventures of an extra-terrestrial television news crew as they try to understand the wild, baffling, and sometimes weird life on a newly discovered planet called Earth.

The series combines real-world imagery with high-end CGI animation across 26 half-hour episodes.

The Nine Network commissioned the series in Australia, where it was produced with financial support from Create NSW. Netflix also bought the global rights to the first season.

Oliver Dumont, eOne’s family brands president, said the company was thrilled Alien TV had resonated with kids and parents alike.

“We now have the opportunity to continue to share these hilarious and universal stories with audiences and families everywhere,” he said.

Carmel Travers, Pop Family Entertainment’s CEO, thanked Netflix for showing the next chapter.

“The Alien TV news crew will once again shine a spotlight on some of the weird and wonderful aspects of human behaviour from around the globe,” she said.

The project was produced with financial assistance of Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and the Ontario Production Service Tax Credit.

Season two of Alien TV will premiere on Netflix on March 19.