Network 10 and Channel 5 co-commission ‘The Royals Revealed’

Queen Elizabeth II.

Network 10 and Channel 5 have co-ordered an eight-part docuseries on the British Royal Family: The Royals Revealed.

Advertisement

Its the second content partnership between 10 and the UK free-to-air network since the completion of the ViacomCBS merger; the first being Fremantle’s four-part drama With Intent (formerly Breathless), shot in Melbourne.

The Royals Revealed will be produced by UK indie Back2back Productions and deficit financed by Parade Media Group.

Due to air on both networks later this year, the series will take viewers on a journey through all aspects of the British Monarchy, past and present. Focussed on the most influential Royal family members, the seriesb will unpick their personal stories to explore the bigger issues at the heart of the monarchy.

“The British Monarchy is an endlessly fascinating subject, evidenced by the success we’ve had so far on Channel 5 with our other royal strands. Being able to provide a fresh angle on some of the best-known royal events and sagas is something we know will appeal to our audience,” said Channel 5 senior manager acquisitions and co-productions Cherry Yeandle.

“The project is also enabling us to build on our relationship and synergies with Network 10 in Australia.”

Back2back’s Productions founder/managing director, David Notman-Watt says “We are delighted to be partnering up with Parade Media Group on The Royals Revealed, an ambitious and timely series that will shed new light on some of the most important events in recent Royal history.”

.