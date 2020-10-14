Network 10 unveils shows on Indigenous ingenuity, D.I.Y. craft skills and dog matching

Rob Collins.

Rob Collins will host The First Inventors, a first-hand account of the ancient discoveries made by Indigenous Australians – one of three factual shows that will premiere on Network 10 next year.

The others are Making It Australia, based on the NBCUniversal competition format which enables people to demonstrate their crafting skills, and The Dog House Australia, a local version of the popular UK show.

Co-commissioned with NITV, The First Inventors will see Collins talk to Indigenous Australian experts to shine a new light on ancient Indigenous innovations and discoveries including sophisticated stone tools, art, agriculture and irrigation.

Moogie Down Productions and Butter Media will co-produce the 4-part documentary, which will illustrate how the longest enduring civilisation on earth has lasted because of its extraordinary adaptability, technical innovation and ingenuity.

Acting head of NITV Kyas Hepworth, said: “NITV is excited to join forces with Network 10 on this project and reach more Australians with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories and history.

“We can’t wait to show audiences how Indigenous knowledge and science can tell us more about the country we live on, to better understand the world we live in now and confidently chart our future.”

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Photo credit: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)

Matchbox Pictures and Eureka Productions will co-produce Making it Australia, which will see craftspeople take on a variety of design and creation challenges to win $100,000 cash.

The contestants must complete two projects per episode, nominated by the hosts who are yet to be named. The makers then move on to the master craft collection, in which they need to create a project that illustrates each project’s theme. After a process of elimination the Master Maker will be crowned.

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman executive produce and host the US series, a hit for NBC. The season one premiere was the most-watched show among the new summer series in 2018 while season two attracted 20 million viewers across digital and linear platforms. Season 3 launches next year.

Poehler said: “We created the show with the idea of celebrating people who make something from nothing and in a small way, bring us together because of that. Australia is filled with talented, innovative and out of the box thinkers who are going to blow us away.”

Network 10 head of programming, Daniel Monaghan likens the show to a cross between MasterChef, The Great Australian Bake Off and LEGO Masters.

The executive producers are Matchbox’s Dan Munday and Eureka’s Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin.

‘The Dog House UK.’

The network commissioned The Dog House Australia, which will be produced in-house, after the UK series delivered the highest ratings on Saturday nights in recent years.

Set inside a rescue shelter, the show aims to find new homes for abandoned or rescued canines with families, couples or individuals.

10 bought the format rights from All3Media International. “There is nothing more wonderful than watching a team of devoted matchmakers pairing homeless dogs with hopeful companions,” said the dog-loving Monaghan.

