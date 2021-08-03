Discovery has reshuffled the leadership of its Australia and New Zealand business, with joint general manager Rebecca Kent appointed to the newly-created position of senior vice president, transformation.

Glen Kyne, who became joint-lead for Australia and New Zealand alongside Kent following last year’s acquisition of NZ’s MediaWorks TV, will solely lead the trans-Tasman business going forward as senior vice president and general manager.

During her time leading the ANZ business, Kent has overseen a period of expansion, including the acquisition of MediaWorks.

In her new role, she will lead activities related to the proposed Warner Bros. Discovery combined company, reporting to Discovery’s chief transformation officer and president of Asia Pacific, Simon Robinson.

Kyne, who has extensive experience across the ANZ media and telco industries, has successfully co-led the integration and strategy of Discovery’s New Zealand operations since December 2020 and will oversee the ANZ business in its entirety.

Robinson said both Kent and Kyne were well placed to continue their success within the new roles.

“Rebecca has a strong international track record and deep experience within several key business areas across Discovery and is perfectly positioned to transition into this global role as we look to the future of our business,” he said.

“Similarly, with increased scale across Australia and New Zealand, Glen’s proven leadership and broad expertise will continue to be pivotal as we drive the full value of Discovery’s brands across both markets.”

Kent will continue to be based in Sydney, Australia, and Kyne in Auckland, New Zealand.

Both roles are effective immediately.