Fresh faces lead the cast of the ABC and Fremantle Australia’s children’s comedy-drama The PM’s Daughter, now shooting in Canberra.

Cassandra Helmot will play Cat Parkes Pérez, a young activist whose relatively normal teen life is thrown into disarray when political turmoil strikes and her mother (Claire Fearon) is unexpectedly thrust into the role of Prime Minister.

Major disruptions begin to occur at Canberra landmarks – all seemingly designed to directly sabotage the PM. Cat and her new friends, Sadie (Natalie English) and Ollie (Jaga Yap, Babyteeth), set out to track down and unmask a rogue faction within a youth action group called Action Uprising. The clues will take them across every inch of the capital and lead them to investigate even their own schoolmates.

Nya Cofie (The Unlisted) and Amelie James-Power also star as Cat’s classmates Miro and Georgina, joining an adult cast of Anthony Brandon Wong (The Family Law) as Deputy Prime Minister Tim Yeung, Gemma Bird Matheson (The Housemate, Content) as Yvette, a staffer that works for the PM’s family, and Renee Lim (Please Like Me) as deputy Principal Tan.

The 10-part series has been created by Tristram Baumber and Matthew Allred, and is produced by Alice Willison and co-produced by Kieren Hoyle.

The set-up director is Julietta Boscolo, alongside Erin White and Alana Hicks, and scribes include Baumber, Lou Sanz, Hannah Samuel, Angela McDonald, Craig Irvin, Bird Matheson and Magda Wozniak.

Fremantle Asia Pacific CEO Chris Oliver-Taylor and Baumber are the executive producers, with Mary-Ellen Mullane for the ABC.

The DOP is Drew English, production designer Claire Granville, costume designer Caitlin Murray, hair and make up designer Jodee Lenaine Smith, and casting by Natalie Wall at Barrett Casting.

Screen Australia provided major production investment in association with Screen NSW, with further support from Fremantle International and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF).

ABC head of children’s production Libbie Doherty said: “This series has the lot! Political intrigue, full on teens, great fashion and oh yes, life in “The Lodge” as imagined by a stellar team of Australian creatives. We’ve had a lot of fun developing the series and are delighted to be launching the careers of this super cool cast. We wish them well as production kicks off and look forward to sharing the performances on screen soon.”

Chris Oliver-Taylor said: “We are excited to start filming on this dynamic series and bring to life the hilarious adventures of Catalina and her friends brilliantly created by Tristram Baumber and Matthew Allred. The series has brought together an exceptional team of creatives from writers, directors and producers, and will showcase an ensemble of Australia’s brightest new talent and seasoned performers.”

The PM’s Daughter will be filmed in locations throughout Sydney and Canberra and broadcast on ABC ME next year.