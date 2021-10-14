The Federal Government has committed $2 million to the National Institute of Dramatic Arts as part of its $50 million COVID-19 Arts Sustainability Fund.

NIDA was announced as one of two organisations to share in $6.5 million from the fund, with the Australian Ballet to receive $4.5 million.

They join the Museum of Contemporary Art, Queensland Ballet, and the Melbourne Theatre Company in being supported through the initiative, which was set up last year as part of the government’s COVID-19 Creative Economy Support Package.

More than $37 million of the fund has so far been allocated to 14 organisations across the country.

Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cites and the Arts, Paul Fletcher, said the funding announced today would provide a lifeline to two organisations that were major arts employers.

“The Australian Ballet and the National Institute of Dramatic Arts are leading arts organisations, supporting accomplished and emerging artists, industry educators, and leaders to succeed within our arts sector – but under current health orders they cannot hold live performances or deliver education and training in the performing arts,” he said.

“As the vaccine rollout continues and states and territories open up, we want to see venue doors thrown open to audiences; we want to see the curtains going up; and we want to see performers coming on stage to a welcoming roar of applause.”

Member of the Creative Economy Taskforce and Creative Partnerships Australia CEO Fiona Menzies said the fund was crucial to sustaining the arts and entertainment sector while it overcame the ripple effects of the pandemic.

“We are committed to ensuring the nation’s leading arts organisations have a plan for recovery, and this funding is providing the momentum and support the sector needs to re-emerge when it is safe to do so,” she said.

Applications for the fund will remain open until all funds are allocated or until 31 May 2022, whichever is sooner. Find out more information about how to apply for the fund here.