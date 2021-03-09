Nine has announced that quiz program Weakest Link will return to Australia after nearly 20 years with comedian and actress Magda Szubanski as host.

This new series is being produced BBC Studios and will be shown on Nine and 9Now.

Szubanski said the show was right up her alley.

“I’ve pretended to be nice my whole career – now I finally get to play myself,” she said.

“No, I will not be making the contestants look stupid. They’re perfectly capable of doing that themselves. I love to watch people squirm, and not in a sexy way. I look forward to hosting some of Australia’s best and brightest… just not on this show.”

In each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers and must work together to bank the maximum amount of prizemoney available in each round. Contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions and build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung, with the smallest amount money.

At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the one they consider to be the weakest link in the chain. The one who receives the highest number of votes then leaves the game as the host delivers the killer phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.”

The Weakest Link has been produced in 46 territories around the world, with more than 1,500 episodes aired in the UK alone.

The show was recently revived in the US, where it was hosted by actress Jane Lynch (Glee).

Nine’s head of content, production and development Adrian Swift said the Weakest Link was one of the world’s most popular and enduring quiz formats.

“It’s not just about what you know, but also knowing who’s your biggest threat and when to bank your winnings,” he said.

“All of that combined with the much-loved Magda Szubanski being anything but loveable in the role of Australia’s strictest quizmaster.

“We are very proud to have the new Weakest Link here on Nine.”

The BBC Studios format will be produced by its local production arm.

BBC Studio’s ANZ director of production Kylie Washington, said she was “delighted” to reintroduce Australia to the pop culture phenomenum.

“In Magda Szubanski we have found the perfect host who will preside over the contestants with her acerbic wit as they do battle to avoid being voted Weakest Link.”



